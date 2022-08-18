blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:14 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported a vehicle overturned. One female sustained scratches to her face and legs. One person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and one person was arrested. The road was shut down temporarily.

