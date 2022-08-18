The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 7:14 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported a vehicle overturned. One female sustained scratches to her face and legs. One person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and one person was arrested. The road was shut down temporarily.
• At 7:44 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported an 18-year-old female did not catch the bus as she was supposed to. Officers determined the female was at school.
• At 7:44 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.
• At 8:26 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a four-vehicle injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 10:04 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:10 a.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue on Sampson Drive. A babysitter reported that she and the children were outside playing and one of the kids went inside the house and locked the door. The caller advised that spaghetti was cooking on the stove at the time.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Comanche Trail.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident in front of McDonald’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. A 23-year-old female was trapped in a vehicle and complained of head pain. One inbound lane of Versailles Road was temporarily shut down.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harrodswood Road.
• At 2:26 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Holmes Street.
• At 4:40 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Woodgate Road.
• At 6:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Pizza Inn on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported someone stole items from their vehicle.
