The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:58 a.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported her medications and bank card had been stolen.
• At 10:11 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female fell down inside the store.
• At 11:26 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Shell Five Star on Versailles Road. A caller reported his cellphone was missing.
• At 12:39 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Black Oak Drive near U.S. 127 North. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Dodge Charger and a Ford F150. The caller said the truck was on its side. One person complained of head pain and was transported to the hospital.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 3:45 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A person reported the theft of a purse.
• At 4 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female walked out without paying for groceries.
• At 5:02 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Mt. Zion Road.
• At 5:46 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road. A caller reported property was stolen from a storage unit.
• At 7:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Holly Hill Drive.
• At 9:07 p.m., officers took an assault report on Louisville Road. A caller reported being assaulted at Rose’s Pub over a game of pool.
• At 9:59 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Camp Pleasant Road.
Saturday
• At 3:18 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Bell Lane.
• At 7:37 a.m., deputies were called to a theft in progress at the old Buck Run Baptist Church on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male driving a Mitsubishi sedan stole a few hundred dollars’ worth of path rocks.
• At 10:20 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers were called to a theft in progress on Ashland Drive. A caller reported two males were trying to steal trailers.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased 41-year-old male on Ashwood Court.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Washington Street.
• At 12:28 p.m., officers took an assault report at ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter on West Second Street. A caller reported a male hit a female and left.
• At 12:54 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ashwood Court.
• At 2:10 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Interstate 64 East on-ramp.
• At 2:38 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported his phone was stolen.
• At 4:42 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:44 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Woodhill Lane.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on the East-West Connector.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road near the West Plaza Connector.
• At 6:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Langford Avenue near Cold Spring Avenue.
• At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 8:30 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:57 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported her juvenile foster daughter texted and said she was leaving the state.
• At 11:08 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
Sunday
• At 5:52 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:42 a.m., officers took a theft report on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported losing more than $500 online in a Bitcoin scam.
• At 8:29 a.m., officers took a sexual offense complaint at Dolly Graham Park on River Street. A caller reported a male at the pavilion was “pleasuring himself.”
• At 8:35 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Holmes Street.
• At 8:38 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cypress Drive near Tupelo Trail.
• At 9:15 a.m., officers took an assault report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported being assaulted on Friday.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 2:51 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Birchwood Avenue.
• At 8:35 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.
