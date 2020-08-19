The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 3:41 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:02 a.m, officers were called to Stable Lane concerning a robbery. The victim said he was asleep when a group of teenagers with guns ran into the building, threatened to kill him and took video game consoles.
• At 8:10 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning two people attempting to steal $200 worth of food.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers were called to Echo Springs Drive concerning a theft of tools from a vehicle.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers were called to Heady Road concerning a theft complaint.
• At 2:17 p.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Road concerning a possible burglary.
• At 5:34 p.m., officers were called to Robin Avenue for a fraud complaint involving a phone call.
• At 7:02 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning an online scam.
• At 7:14 p.m., officers were called to Bellepoint Community Church on Benson Avenue after someone broke into the building.
• At 7:17 p.m., officers were called to Ashland Drive after someone broke into a residence.
• At 10:54 p.m., firefighters were called to Wildwood Place for a utility pole and transformer on fire. The fire was extinguished.
