The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:50 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:59 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Speedway. A caller reported a bus and vehicle collided. The caller said EMS was requested but that there were no injuries.

• At 11:06 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 11:29 a.m., officers and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 11:54 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector. The sheriff’s office called in the accident and said one person was complaining of neck and chest pain.

• At 11:57 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone slashed the tires, put something in the gas tank and busted a window of a black Jeep.

• At 1:10 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.

• At 1:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Willow Street. A caller reported a fire in an unattached garage. The fire was extinguished six minutes later.

• At 3 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chamberlin Avenue.

• At 3:24 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Home Again Consignments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female wearing shorts and a hot pink shirt stole two purses.

• At 5:21 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Centennial Avenue.

• At 5:50 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on East Main Street.

• At 10:18 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported his wife stole his credit card and medication.

• At 11:10 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported his ex-wife stole his debit and social security cards.

• At 11:49 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Sheffield Lane.

