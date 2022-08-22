The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:01 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Pebble Beach Court. A caller reported a firearm had been stolen.
• At 8:37 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at WesBanco on West Main Street. A caller reported an employee was stuck in the employee elevator. The employee was rescued at 8:52 a.m.
• At 11:08 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Palisades Drive.
• At 11:40 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 12:01 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Leawood Square. A caller reported someone keyed her vehicle and left in a silver Honda Civic.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a license plate was stolen from her vehicle.
• At 1:01 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Big Eddy Road.
• At 2:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Georgetown Road.
• At 3:07 p.m., deputies took a theft report at RaceTrac on Bizzack Boulevard. A caller reported losing $900 at the store.
• At 3:13 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 3:37 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a credit card scam.
• At 4:36 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Mallard Drive. A caller reported an ID was stolen.
• At 4:49 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Holly Street. A caller reported someone “shot out the windows in the back of the house” the day before or early that morning.
• At 6:06 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Louisville Road. A caller reported hitting a gas line. Columbia Gas was notified and the gas was shut off.
• At 8:11 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Alexander Drive. A caller reported a possible gas leak outside.
Saturday
• At 2:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone took her car, keys and phone. The caller later advised that the property was returned but money was missing from a purse that was in the vehicle.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Hillcrest Avenue.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Blue’s gas station on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported paying for $25 worth of gas but not receiving it. The caller also advised the store employee refused to give her money back.
• At 5:29 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported her daughter was assaulted by a male who also stole “a bunch of jewelry.” The caller advised the male had a machete when he chased the female out of the house.
• At 5:50 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Woodland Avenue.
• At 5:57 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Lyons Drive. A caller reported a weird smell and advised that everyone had evacuated the residence.
• At 7:02 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported hearing people fighting behind the gas station.
• At 7:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Centennial Avenue.
• At 10:06 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Murray Street. A caller reported hearing four shots from what sounded like a handgun. The caller also advised hearing screaming and crying. An officer determined it was fireworks.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported someone stole a package off his porch.
• At 10:49 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported someone stole copper wire out of a garage overnight.
Sunday
• At 12:10 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 9:59 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 11:32 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.
• At 11:50 a.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Buffalo Trail.
• At 11:55 a.m., officers took a theft report on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported $500 Burberry glasses and some change was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 11:55 a.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from a vehicle the day before.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Drive.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a female took a cart of items into the restroom and was opening packages and putting them in her bookbag.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at Shoe Carnival on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two females walked out without paying for two pairs of shoes.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a door was busted in and a school computer and other items were stolen from a residence.
• At 8:33 p.m., officers were called to a possible fight on Joshua Court.
• At 10:46 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Georgetown Road. A caller reported people in a canoe on Elkhorn Creek hadn’t been heard from. The people returned home at 1:29 a.m. and were OK.
• At 10:57 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported two people were fighting, throwing glasses, pushing each other and yelling.
• At 11:17 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
