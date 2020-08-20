blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 12:50 a.m., firefighters were called to Winding Way Drive for a possible transformer explosion near Kentucky State University.

• At 3:22 a.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive concerning the previous report.

• At 3:49 a.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive for a possible explosion or fireworks.

• At 4:10 a.m., officers were called to Compton Drive concerning a theft.

• At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near Exit 53 after a tractor-trailer hit another vehicle, which went off the road. One person was trapped in the vehicle.

• At 6:56 a.m., officers were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 after someone broke into a vehicle and took keys and a chainsaw.

• At 7:22 a.m., officers were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 after someone broke into a vehicle and took items.

• At 8:59 a.m., officers were called to High Street concerning a theft.

• At 9:43 a.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street concerning a person with a handgun.

• At 11:33 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a person being shot. Officers found nothing when they arrived at the scene.

• At 2:09 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after someone broke into an apartment and took property.

• At 2:47 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft.

• At 3:11 p.m., officers were called to Switzer Road concerning a theft of tools.

• At 5:59 p.m., officers took a report concerning a theft from a vehicle at TOPY Corp. on Chenault Road.

• At 8:29 p.m., officers were called to the Franklin County Regional Jail concerning a woman who said she was raped and assaulted a couple days ago but did not know where.

• At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to Bridge Street after a window was broken at the old YMCA. Two subjects were advised not to be back on the property.

