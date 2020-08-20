The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 12:50 a.m., firefighters were called to Winding Way Drive for a possible transformer explosion near Kentucky State University.
• At 3:22 a.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive concerning the previous report.
• At 3:49 a.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive for a possible explosion or fireworks.
• At 4:10 a.m., officers were called to Compton Drive concerning a theft.
• At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near Exit 53 after a tractor-trailer hit another vehicle, which went off the road. One person was trapped in the vehicle.
• At 6:56 a.m., officers were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 after someone broke into a vehicle and took keys and a chainsaw.
• At 7:22 a.m., officers were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 after someone broke into a vehicle and took items.
• At 8:59 a.m., officers were called to High Street concerning a theft.
• At 9:43 a.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street concerning a person with a handgun.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a person being shot. Officers found nothing when they arrived at the scene.
• At 2:09 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after someone broke into an apartment and took property.
• At 2:47 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers were called to Switzer Road concerning a theft of tools.
• At 5:59 p.m., officers took a report concerning a theft from a vehicle at TOPY Corp. on Chenault Road.
• At 8:29 p.m., officers were called to the Franklin County Regional Jail concerning a woman who said she was raped and assaulted a couple days ago but did not know where.
• At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to Bridge Street after a window was broken at the old YMCA. Two subjects were advised not to be back on the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.