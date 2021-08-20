blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1:12 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road.

• At 2:05 a.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue.

• At 2:44 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 4:30 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cardinal Avenue.

• At 7:07 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Duckers Road.

• At 7:07 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Papago Trail. A caller reported two females were fighting outside and one pulled a gun on the other. The caller said the woman had a pistol and left in a black SUV.

• At 7:22 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:28 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 7:44 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 7:46 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:04 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:29 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.

• At 8:51 a.m., officers took a theft report at Aaron’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle.

• At 9:13 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 10:31 a.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported propane tanks were in the roadway between Sonic and Speedway and “spewing out.” The caller said it didn’t appear to be leaking out of the top.

• At 11:13 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a burglary on Crab Orchard Road. A caller reported two males tried to break into his house and his daughter’s house. The caller said one of the males might have a gun and he also had a gun. The caller advised that the other male took off toward Louisville Road.

• At 12:28 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Alexander Street.

• At 1:59 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Holmes Street. A caller reported smoke was coming from a carpentry business.

• At 2:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to an assault on Corral Way. A caller reported being punched, but declined EMS.

• At 5:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on the West Plaza Connector.

• At 5:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:29 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:33 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported her 51-year-old disabled and homeless mother was missing. The caller said she hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days.

• At 8:08 p.m., officers took an assault report on Reilly Road. A caller reported “someone hit him with a large stick several times” and he wanted to press charges.

• At 8:31 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:11 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Camp Pleasant Road. A deputy enroute to a different call reported a double-wide trailer was fully engulfed. No one was home at the time and animal control officers were called in to take the dogs. The dogs were taken to the Franklin County Humane Society. Kentucky Utilities also responded.

• At 9:55 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a vehicle struck the guardrail and the air bags deployed. The caller said the female driver was unconscious and lying on the ground.

• At 9:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bellepoint Avenue.

