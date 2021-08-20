The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 1:12 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road.
• At 2:05 a.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue.
• At 2:44 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 4:30 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cardinal Avenue.
• At 7:07 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Duckers Road.
• At 7:07 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Papago Trail. A caller reported two females were fighting outside and one pulled a gun on the other. The caller said the woman had a pistol and left in a black SUV.
• At 7:22 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:28 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 7:44 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 7:46 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:04 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 8:29 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.
• At 8:51 a.m., officers took a theft report at Aaron’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle.
• At 9:13 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 10:31 a.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported propane tanks were in the roadway between Sonic and Speedway and “spewing out.” The caller said it didn’t appear to be leaking out of the top.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a burglary on Crab Orchard Road. A caller reported two males tried to break into his house and his daughter’s house. The caller said one of the males might have a gun and he also had a gun. The caller advised that the other male took off toward Louisville Road.
• At 12:28 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Alexander Street.
• At 1:59 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Holmes Street. A caller reported smoke was coming from a carpentry business.
• At 2:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to an assault on Corral Way. A caller reported being punched, but declined EMS.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 5:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 6:29 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:33 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported her 51-year-old disabled and homeless mother was missing. The caller said she hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days.
• At 8:08 p.m., officers took an assault report on Reilly Road. A caller reported “someone hit him with a large stick several times” and he wanted to press charges.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:11 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Camp Pleasant Road. A deputy enroute to a different call reported a double-wide trailer was fully engulfed. No one was home at the time and animal control officers were called in to take the dogs. The dogs were taken to the Franklin County Humane Society. Kentucky Utilities also responded.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a vehicle struck the guardrail and the air bags deployed. The caller said the female driver was unconscious and lying on the ground.
• At 9:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bellepoint Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.