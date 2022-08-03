blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:15 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female and male were physically fighting. The caller advised a van driven by the female hit a car driven by the male and fled. The caller said that the car also fled and debris was “all over the road.”

