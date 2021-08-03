blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:44 a.m., officers took a theft report on West Broadway. A caller reported two kids bikes and an adult bike were stolen.

• At 8:04 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leestown Road.

• At 8:15 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Whitaker Bank on West Main Street.

• At 8:18 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Third Street near Shelby Street.

• At 9:45 a.m., city firefighters were called to a gas leak on West Second Street near Capital Avenue. A caller reported gas was blowing. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 9:55 a.m., officers took an assault report at Wendy’s on Versailles Road.

• At 10:15 a.m., deputies took a theft report on McDowell Avenue.

• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ewing Street. A caller reported her grandson stole her wallet and used her debit card. The caller said the bank told her to file a report.

• At 10:49 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:31 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:44 p.m., officers responded to a fight on Elkhorn Drive near Patricia Street. A caller reported at least 10 people were in a verbal argument and blocking traffic.

• At 1:28 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Bald Knob Road.

• At 4:17 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. Officers reported it was not an accident and that a vehicle was broken down.

• At 4:46 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Michael Boulevard.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an assault at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A female caller reported being assaulted in her back.

• At 5:35 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was shoplifting and was currently “screaming and causing a scene.”

• At 6:16 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Long Lane. A caller reported someone broke into her vehicle.

• At 6:25 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cardinal Avenue.

• At 8:28 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 9:02 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Versailles Road.

• At 9:21 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steele Branch Road.

• At 9:30 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a drug offense on Leonardwood Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription