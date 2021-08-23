The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:35 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported a tent was on fire and a power line was across the road. The state fire marshall was notified.
• At 6:46 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 7:52 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:54 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road near the West Plaza Connector.
• At 9:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck.
• At 10:05 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane.
• At 11:05 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Jeff Court.
• At 11:35 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on West Main Street. A caller reported a truck parked outside of Bourbon on Main was leaking diesel. Firefighters confirmed the liquid was condensation, not diesel.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 1:46 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Harrodsburg Lane.
• At 2:22 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Laralan Avenue.
• At 4:15 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Landings Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male with special needs was missing. The caller said he has blonde hair and was wearing jean shorts and gray shirt on backwards. The child was located seven minutes later.
• At 5:09 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cedar Road.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported that she used my iPhone to locate her stolen phone and it directed her to a residence on Allnutt Drive. The caller said the phone was stolen from a truck earlier in the day.
• At 6:58 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motorcycle accident on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported a motorcycle and deer collided. The caller said the motorcyclist was complaining of pain in his left wrist, ribs and right knee.
• At 9:07 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Jett Boulevard.
• At 9:53 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Bellepoint Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile female had been missing since 4 p.m.
• At 11:13 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female physically assaulted an unknown number of people “over by the poppies.” The caller said she is in the lobby and wanted to make a report.
• At 11:28 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Plaza Drive.
Saturday
• At 12:21 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Langford Avenue. A caller reported her brother was just in a fight and just left on foot. She said he was walking toward Hickory Hills Apartments to “retaliate to the person he fought.” Officers located the male on Winding Way near Marlowe Court. The male told police he was going to the store.
• At 3:38 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Deepwood Drive.
• At 9:12 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Leawood Drive.
• At 9:21 a.m., officers took a theft report on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and the garage door opener to their new house was missing. The caller said money was also stolen.
• At 11:38 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Ninevah Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a white Chevy and a Ford truck. The caller said a female was injured.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a neighbor hit a male in the arm with a baseball bat. The caller said the male’s arm was bleeding and he needed stitches.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motorcycle accident on Schenkel Lane near Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller a motorcyclist went down just pass Bypass Plaza Drive. The caller said the motorcyclist was moving but not alert. One female was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Both lanes of the roadway were closed for nearly 25 minutes.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Pinnacle Court.
• At 6:33 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Peddlers Mall on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male walked out with several items about an hour before and that there is video footage of the male leaving in a black Chevy truck.
• At 8:19 p.m., county firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Georgetown Road.
• At 8:34 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Cherokee Trail. A caller reported “two females pulled up in a black Mustang and pulled a pistol out.” The caller said the females pointed the gun at people on the scene and the caller reported taking the gun and putting it a garage.
• At 9:22 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 11:55 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female flagged her down behind the car wash next to E-Z Car Connection. The caller said the female advised “her husband was stealing things and putting them in her vehicle.” Officers advised the “items were taken from Duckers.”
Sunday
• At 12:03 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
• At 1:17 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Marlowe Court. A caller at Hickory Hills Apartments reported hearing three shots possibly from a handgun.
• At 1:31 a.m., officers took an assault report on Alexander Street. A caller reported being assaulted by her neighbors. She declined EMS and told dispatch that the “three females and a couple of males” went back to their residence.
• At 2:51 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Mero Street.
• At 8:43 a.m., officers took a theft report on Pleasant Hill Drive. A caller reported a shed was broken into and a pressure washer and two weedeaters were stolen.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a printer and other items were stolen from a business.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Collins Lane near the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a maroon Buick and a black Honda. The caller said a female was complaining of back pain.
• At 1:55 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Hillview Court. A caller reported that “someone shot at her friend” the night before and she failed to report that damage was done to a black Dodge Charger.
• At 2:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Sally’s Beauty on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female stole several items including hair brushes and a flat iron. The caller said the female was wearing jean shorts and a gray shirt, had lots of tattoos and was carrying a Coach purse.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 2:32 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:50 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.
• At 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Dogwood Street.
• At 5:52 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 8:55 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Cherry Lane.
• At 9:25 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
