The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 7:28 a.m., officers were called to Collins Lane after a woman went outside and smacked the caller in the face.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen family picture.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after a male subject broke a window on the caller’s vehicle.
• At 12:46 p.m., officers were called to Secretariat Way concerning a theft of mail from a mailbox.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to WesBanco on Versailles Road for a fraud complaint.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road concerning a theft from a storage unit.
• At 2:54 p.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive concerning a lost cell phone.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Wendy’s on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles.
• At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to Jett Boulevard for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 9:29 p.m., firefighters were called to Lucas Lane concerning a fire. It was a controlled burn.
