The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 7:28 a.m., officers were called to Collins Lane after a woman went outside and smacked the caller in the face.

• At 10:48 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen family picture.

• At 11:11 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after a male subject broke a window on the caller’s vehicle.

• At 12:46 p.m., officers were called to Secretariat Way concerning a theft of mail from a mailbox.

• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to WesBanco on Versailles Road for a fraud complaint.

• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road concerning a theft from a storage unit.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive concerning a lost cell phone.

• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Wendy’s on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles.

• At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to Jett Boulevard for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 9:29 p.m., firefighters were called to Lucas Lane concerning a fire. It was a controlled burn.

