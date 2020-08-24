blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend: 

Friday

• At 7:34 a.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court after someone broke into an office during the night.

• At 2:24 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Square Apartments on Leawood Drive for a vandalism complaint.

• At 2:32 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General on U.S. 127 after a male stole charcoal.

• At 3:43 p.m., firefighters were called to Westridge Elementary School on Pebblebrook Way concerning a possible fire. Firefighters extinguished a controlled burn behind a house.

• At 4:32 p.m., officers were called to Signal Ridge Road concerning an assault.

• At 8:10 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane concerning the theft of a firearm from a vehicle.

• At 8:54 p.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail concerning an assault. The caller said a woman was pricking a voodoo doll of her. The caller said she was going to bed and “would fight the witch herself.”

• At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to Alfa Drive for a shots fired complaint.

• At 10:11 p.m., officers were called to Peach Tree Rod for an assault. The caller said she was choked and punched in the face.

• At 11:07 p.m., officers were called to Powhatan Trail concerning a theft of money.

Saturday

• At 3:51 a.m., officers were called to Ann Street concerning a wallet stolen from a vehicle.

• At 8:03 a.m., officers were called Entrada Drive for a burglary complaint. A garage door was damaged.

• At 9:13 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a fight in the parking lot.

• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Stevenson Drive concerning a phone scam.

• At 12:39 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from a vehicle.

• At 3:55 p.m., officers were called to Taylor Avenue concerning a missing wallet.

• At 4:27 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a stolen debit card.

• At 5:33 p.m., officers were called to Buckner Drive for a theft complaint.

• At 7:07 p.m., officers were called to John Davis Drive concerning a dispute after people refused to pay a moving company.

• At 8 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning an assault.

Sunday

• At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street concerning a theft of medication.

• At 12:56 a.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street concerning an assault. 

• At 8:56 a.m., officers were called to Capital Mobile Home Park on East Georgetown Road concerning a theft of credit cards and other items from a vehicle.

• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to Hollow Creek Drive concerning a man waving a gun and threatening to shoot the caller’s dogs.

• At 12:58 p.m., officers were called to Sullivan Lane concerning a theft of kayaks.

• At 1:49 p.m., officers were called to Paddock Court after someone broke into a vehicle and damaged the door handle.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to Redbud Lane concerning a stolen firearm and benefit card.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers were called to Sycamore Court concerning a theft of multiple items.

• At 6:02 p.m., officers were called to Rolling Acres Drive for a shots fired complaint. It was a firecracker.

• At 8:28 p.m., officers were called to Colston Lane for a shots fired complaint.

• At 11:58 p.m., officers were called to Eastover Drive for a possible burglary.

