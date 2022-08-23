The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 4:45 a.m., officers took a theft report at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported her purse and medication were stolen.
• At 8:04 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at the Division of Maintenance on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported tools were stolen over the weekend.
• At 9:20 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male was “putting stuff down his pants and staggering around the store.”
• At 9:20 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an assault on Bark Branch Road. A caller reported a co-worker hit him in the eye.
• At 9:45 a.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:13 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a female stole his bank card and used it to send money.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Rouse Avenue.
• At 2:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported someone broke his door and stole a hunting bow.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:28 p.m., deputies took a theft report on West Second Street.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.
• At 5:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Highland Parkway.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a handgun was stolen out of the center console of an unlocked vehicle.
• At 5:32 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported “he thinks someone tried to set his vehicle on fire because he found charcoal under his car.”
• At 6:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Drive.
• At 6:19 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Tracy Court.
• At 7:06 p.m., deputies were called to a theft on Leestown Road. A caller reported a customer refused to pay for service to a vehicle.
• At 7:31 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Corporate Drive. A caller reported items worth approximately $1,800 were stolen from vehicles.
• At 8:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Blue’s gas station on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a vehicle left without paying for gas. The caller advised there was video footage of the theft.
• At 10:14 p.m., officers were called to an abuse complaint at Frankfort Care and Rehab on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported an employee, who has since been suspended, slapped a patient on their hand and foot.
