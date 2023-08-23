The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 3:09 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Apple Way.
• At 5:39 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 7:01 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 9:14 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Langford Avenue.
• At 10:37 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 10:47 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Bridge Street. A caller reported someone jumped off the Singing Bridge. A deputy advised the jumper was swimming toward Second Street School. Firefighters rescued the person via a boat at 11:09 a.m.
• At 10:51 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Big Eddy Road.
• At 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:49 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Noel Avenue.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone broke into a Lincoln and stole several items.
• At 4:18 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Jones Lane. A caller reported a juvenile female ran away five minutes prior. She was located and returned home at 4:42 p.m.
• At 5:11 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Midway Travel Plaza on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a car and an SUV. A 40-year-old female complained of chest pain and a 47-year-old male possibly had glass in his eye.
• At 5:33 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the Interstate 64 ramp.
• At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Meadowview Drive.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers took an assault report at 99 Club on East Main Street. A caller reported she was assaulted at Prince Hall Village Apartments.
• At 7:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Five Below on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter and said there is video footage of the theft.
• At 8:55 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a juvenile female had run away. She was located and returned home at 9:14 p.m.
• At 9:06 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported their vehicle had been broken into at Walmart earlier in the day. The caller said their bank card had been used at Eastway Market Sales at 8:40 p.m.
• At 9:22 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Kentucky Avenue.
