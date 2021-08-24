The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 8:50 a.m., deputies took a theft report on St. James Court. A caller reported a part was stolen off a vehicle.
• At 12:26 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported someone broke a window in his apartment. The caller was uncertain if anything was missing.
• At 12:47 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:24 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Indian Gap Road.
• At 1:35 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a woman in labor on Mero Street. A caller reported a 26-year-old female who is 37 weeks pregnant, was in labor.
• At 1:43 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Duncan Road.
• At 4 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Slick-A-Way Drive. A caller reported a truck was broken into overnight. The caller said tools, a pool stick and fishing poles were stolen and that his neighbor has video of the burglary.
• At 4:48 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Clifton Avenue. A caller reported two male teens were fighting in the road.
• At 5:50 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 6:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:40 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire on Virginia Avenue. A caller reported someone was burning wood and trash. Firefighters extinguished the fire and residents were notified of the no-burn ordinance.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported someone shot the windows out of her SUV overnight or Monday morning.
• At 7:55 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Benson Valley Road.
• At 9:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported she bought a new card for her phone and someone stole it and used it on their phone. The caller said now she has no minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.