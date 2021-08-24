blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 8:50 a.m., deputies took a theft report on St. James Court. A caller reported a part was stolen off a vehicle.

• At 12:26 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported someone broke a window in his apartment. The caller was uncertain if anything was missing.

• At 12:47 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

• At 1:24 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Indian Gap Road.

• At 1:35 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a woman in labor on Mero Street. A caller reported a 26-year-old female who is 37 weeks pregnant, was in labor.

• At 1:43 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Duncan Road.

• At 4 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Slick-A-Way Drive. A caller reported a truck was broken into overnight. The caller said tools, a pool stick and fishing poles were stolen and that his neighbor has video of the burglary.

• At 4:48 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Clifton Avenue. A caller reported two male teens were fighting in the road.

• At 5:50 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 6:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 6:40 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire on Virginia Avenue. A caller reported someone was burning wood and trash. Firefighters extinguished the fire and residents were notified of the no-burn ordinance.

• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported someone shot the windows out of her SUV overnight or Monday morning.

• At 7:55 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Benson Valley Road.

• At 9:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported she bought a new card for her phone and someone stole it and used it on their phone. The caller said now she has no minutes.

