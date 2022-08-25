blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:50 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Arby’s on Hudson Hollow Road. A caller reported it appeared as though the restaurant was broken into and “product had been slung around the area.”

