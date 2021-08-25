The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 5:29 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Green Wilson Road.
• At 7:50 a.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Jones Lane. A caller reported a male relative tried to break in overnight. The caller said the male broke a lock at the residence but did not gain entry.
• At 8:18 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Holmes Street.
• At 8:21 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:21 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:27 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported hearing five shots in the middle section of the apartment complex and said about 12 people were out there.
• At 8:30 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 8:55 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Democratic Drive.
• At 9:12 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 9:29 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a male wearing a red, white and blue shirt was trying to kick in the door. The caller said he also tried to bust the kitchen window.
• At 10:28 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Cardwell Lane.
• At 11:34 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 11:39 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 3:04 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda and a minivan across from Speedway.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 7 p.m., officers took a theft report on Willow Street. A caller reported a pink mountain bike was stolen.
• At 9:03 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported someone broken into his shop and was uncertain if anything was stolen.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector. A caller reported a female was bleeding from her mouth and two others had minor injuries.
• At 11:28 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident just past the fire station. An AT&T pole was also knocked down.
