The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 12:29 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a possibly armed person in a parking lot trying to fight people.

• At 9:13 a.m., officers were called to Buckner Drive concerning a theft of political signs.

• At 9:54 a.m., officers were called to Crosshill Drive concerning the possible abuse of a cat.

• At 1:08 p.m., officers were called to Union Ridge Road after someone broke into a garage and trailer Friday night.

• At 1:47 p.m., officers were called to Sonoma Drive for a fraud complaint after a person was paid, but never performed the work.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to Harbor Freight Tools on U.S. 127 concerning two dogs locked inside a truck.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a missing person. She was found safe in Shelbyville.

• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called to Cedar Road concerning injured dogs.

• At 8:35 p.m., officers were called to East Third Street concerning an assault which occurred at Juniper Hills Apartments.

