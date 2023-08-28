The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 10:09 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 10:29 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Capital Avenue.
• At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 12:08 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Spruce Drive.
• At 12:49 p.m., officers took a theft report on Reilly Road. A caller reported an employee stole money.
• At 1:19 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Quachita Trail. A caller reported she was scammed and all the money in her bank account was gone.
• At 2:59 p.m., deputies took an abuse complaint on Doctors Drive.
• At 4:10 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Bender Drive.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:52 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane near Louisville Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between an SUV and a Toyota. A 36-year-old female complained of arm pain and another woman suffered leg pain.
• At 6:26 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:27 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
• At 7:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 7:35 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 8:52 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a 49-year-old male with a medical hold was missing. He was located at Five Star on Leonardwood Drive at 9:24 p.m.
• At 11:49 p.m., officers took a theft report on Aztec Trail.
• At 11:49 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Douglas Avenue.
Saturday
• At 12:30 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 9:34 a.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkelwood Drive. A caller reported a gun was stolen.
• At 11:55 a.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Lucas Lane. A caller reported a neighbor’s alarm was going off and there were two strange vehicles in the driveway.
• At 12:46 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported a female “grabbed her mother’s arm and assaulted her while she was driving and almost made her go off the road with four children in the car.”
• At 2:52 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Champion Court. A caller reported a cellphone and a gun were stolen.
• At 4:51 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Strohmeier Bypass. A caller reported a “male with orange, pink and blue swim trunks had a gun” and was standing next to his vehicle.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:28 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS took an assault report on Millie Drive.
• At 8:01 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a strong odor of natural gas. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 10:32 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Cardwell Lane.
• At 11:39 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress on Ute Trail near Cheyenne Trail. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen.
Sunday
• At 12:30 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Ashwood Court.
• At 7:33 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.
• At 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.
• At 12:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Kia Soul and a motorcycle. One female suffered road rash.
• At 1:40 p.m., deputies took an assault report at Sack’s Market on Demerson Lane. A caller reported being slapped in the face by a male friend.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
