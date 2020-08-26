blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:42 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles. One person was bleeding from his head.

• At 11:16 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault on Leestown Road.

• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to Schofield Lane after someone broke into a small barn and took property.

• At 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, officers took a report at the police department after someone cashed a $100 check using the caller’s information.

• At 4:42 p.m., officers were called to Evergreen Market on Evergreen Road, concerning a burglary at a garage.

• At 5:04 p.m., firefighters were called to Cherokee Trail for a possible structure fire. The resident said there had been problems with the breakers.

• At 5:29 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near the 61-mile marker on Interstate 64. The call was transferred to Woodford County authorities.

• At 5:32 p.m., officers were called to Bethel Lane for a burglary.

• At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near the 61-mile marker on Interstate 64.

• At 10:19 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a theft. 

