The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:42 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles. One person was bleeding from his head.
• At 11:16 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault on Leestown Road.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to Schofield Lane after someone broke into a small barn and took property.
• At 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, officers took a report at the police department after someone cashed a $100 check using the caller’s information.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers were called to Evergreen Market on Evergreen Road, concerning a burglary at a garage.
• At 5:04 p.m., firefighters were called to Cherokee Trail for a possible structure fire. The resident said there had been problems with the breakers.
• At 5:29 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near the 61-mile marker on Interstate 64. The call was transferred to Woodford County authorities.
• At 5:32 p.m., officers were called to Bethel Lane for a burglary.
• At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near the 61-mile marker on Interstate 64.
• At 10:19 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a theft.
