The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:17 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Avenue.

• At 12:59 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wallace Avenue.

• At 3:51 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported someone “kicked in his window and stole his X-Box.” The caller said no one was in the residence.

• At 5:23 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Schenkel Lane.

• At 6:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Sequoyah Trail.

• At 7:59 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.

• At 7:59 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive.

• At 9:23 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Willow Street. A caller reported a female had been missing since 7 p.m. Tuesday.

• At 10:37 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported $11,000 was missing.

• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Todd Street.

• At 12:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a sedan. A caller said one male was complaining of back and shoulder pain and an 18-year-old female had shoulder pain.

• At 1:15 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Compton Drive. A caller reported several items were missing from a residence.

• At 1:36 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Georgetown Road.

• At 2:14 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported someone “pulled their gun” on people in another apartment.

• At 2:21 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive.

• At 3:26 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:49 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Thornhill Bypass. A caller reported a city bus had been rear-ended by a truck.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a car. One person was complaining of leg and knee pain.

• At 4:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 4:56 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Interstate 64.

• At 4:58 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgewood Lane.

• At 5:05 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire at Valley View Trailer Park on Holmes Street. A caller reported a gray trailer was on fire. Columbia Gas was notified and the firefighters extinguished the fire at 6:27 p.m.

• At 5:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive.

• At 5:58 p.m., officers took an assault report on Holmes Street. A homeless female reported she was assaulted by two older females. The caller said the women also went through her belongings.

• At 8:11 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a 13-year-old male had been gone for an hour. The caller said the teen was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts and was riding a blue bike.

• At 8:40 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane.

