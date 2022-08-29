The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:36 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 3:59 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Adele Place.
• At 7:25 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:33 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Todd Street near Capital Avenue.
• At 7:48 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 8:17 a.m., officers took a theft report on Adele Place. A caller reported items, including a credit card, were stolen from a vehicle. The caller advised that someone attempted to use the credit card as well.
• At 9:46 a.m., deputies took an abuse complaint on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 10:40 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported someone was making unlawful transactions on her debit card.
• At 11:36 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:02 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Arrowhead Court.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Corral Way. A caller reported a tenant who has since moved out damaged a residence and left holes in a wall.
• At 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.
• At 2:21 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:39 p.m., officers and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on High Street.
• At 5:05 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and advised airbags were deployed.
• At 7:06 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller someone broke into either the office or laundry room. Officers advised a side door was left ajar.
• At 7:58 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Lincoln Drive. A caller reported his mother hit him.
• At 8:27 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Woodlake Road. A caller reported an attic fire. All the occupants were evacuated. Scott County also sent units and the scene was turned over to them.
• At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Hay Avenue. A caller reported someone was possibly on or in their garage. The caller advised seeing two people.
• At 9:35 p.m., officers took an assault report on North Lime Street. A caller reported he went to pick up his paycheck and was strangled and thrown off a porch. He advised he was attacked because he planned on quitting his job.
Saturday
• At 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane.
• At 8:08 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lee Court.
• At 9:19 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 9:35 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Harvieland Road. A caller reported he was selling dogs online and was sent a fraudulent cashier’s check.
• At 11:30 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a possible deceased person on Hanly Lane. A caller reported a male was unresponsive. EMS advised the male was alert and talking.
• At 11:42 a.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 11:45 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Pea Ridge Road.
• At 1:11 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 3:06 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:03 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter and advised there was video footage of the theft.
• At 4:14 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
• At 4:27 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported a male juvenile hit the caller’s son in the eye with a stick.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 6:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 8:47 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Winding Way Drive.
• At 8:50 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 9:18 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Smither Hill Lane.
• At 9:27 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.
• At 11:15 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Owenton Road. A caller reported a neighbor “jumped” a male neighbor and beat him.
• At 11:54 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Clover Drive. A caller reported hearing four or five shots from what sounded like a large gun. Another caller reported hearing between five and seven shots.
Sunday
• At 3:01 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.
• At 4:06 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident between a GMC Sierra, Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata. One male complained of a broken nose and head pain. Shelby County units also responded.
• At 4:56 a.m., officers were called to a possible theft on Shelby Street. A caller reported a male attempted to steal a girl’s bicycle. Officers advised nothing was stolen and requested step up patrol in the area.
• At 10:09 a.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Schenkel Lane.
• At 12:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 1 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 2:09 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South at Kroger. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between two SUVs near the gas pumps. One female complained of chest and stomach pain.
• At 3:13 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Grandview Drive.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Century Plaza. One female complained of chest pain.
• At 4:14 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 7:07 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:27 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak at RaceTrac on Bizzack Boulevard. A caller reported a diesel pump busted and diesel was flowing everywhere. The Kentucky Environmental Protection Agency was notified and a cleanup crew responded. Approximately 2,300 gallons of diesel was removed.
• At 10:57 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Capital Avenue near East Third Street. A caller reported a fight between five or six people. The caller advised they were kicking a car. One female was detained.
• At 11:40 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported someone went through the front door and out the back. The caller advised the person left the doors open and stole money from his bedroom. The caller reported there was video footage.
