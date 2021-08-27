The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 2:46 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Ann Street. A caller reported hearing what sounded like someone breaking into her residence. The caller said she did not see anyone.
• At 6:48 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Willowcrest Drive. A caller reported someone broke into two vehicles overnight.
• At 7:50 a.m., officers took a theft report on Juniper Drive.
• At 7:53 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Richliev Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.
• At 8:11 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Murray Street. A caller reported her 17-year-old daughter ran away the night before. Officers made contact with the teenager who said she was getting a ride to school and did not run away.
• At 8:12 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Hampstead Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.
• At 10:04 a.m., city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Chinook Trail. A caller reported an 82-year-old male had died.
• At 11:01 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Jones Lane. A caller reported a door had been broken and opened.
• At 12:16 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:13 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Major Street.
• At 3:18 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.
• At 4 p.m., officers took a theft report on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male “stole a drink and ran out” of a store.
• At 4:15 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Eastover Drive. A caller reported a female with dementia had been gone for several hours. She was located at 4:58 p.m.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Brawner Street.
• At 7:35 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Short Street.
• At 8:20 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on West Ridge Drive.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 9:35 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported she believed someone was in her basement. The caller said her daughter shut the basement door and now it was open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.