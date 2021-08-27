blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 2:46 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Ann Street. A caller reported hearing what sounded like someone breaking into her residence. The caller said she did not see anyone.

• At 6:48 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Willowcrest Drive. A caller reported someone broke into two vehicles overnight.

• At 7:50 a.m., officers took a theft report on Juniper Drive.

• At 7:53 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Richliev Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.

• At 8:11 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Murray Street. A caller reported her 17-year-old daughter ran away the night before. Officers made contact with the teenager who said she was getting a ride to school and did not run away.

• At 8:12 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Hampstead Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 10:04 a.m., city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Chinook Trail. A caller reported an 82-year-old male had died.

• At 11:01 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Jones Lane. A caller reported a door had been broken and opened.

• At 12:16 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.

• At 1:13 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Major Street.

• At 3:18 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.

• At 4 p.m., officers took a theft report on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male “stole a drink and ran out” of a store.

• At 4:15 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Eastover Drive. A caller reported a female with dementia had been gone for several hours. She was located at 4:58 p.m.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Brawner Street.

• At 7:35 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Short Street.

• At 8:20 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on West Ridge Drive.

• At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 9:35 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported she believed someone was in her basement. The caller said her daughter shut the basement door and now it was open.

