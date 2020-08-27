blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 8:21 a.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning a burglary at a residence. 

• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning counterfeit money.

• At 12:58 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone entered a residence without permission.

• At 1:15 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a possible burglary in the caller’s basement.

• At 4:32 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning two missing people.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive concerning an assault.

• At 6:13 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a missing person.

• At 6:44 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning a theft of tools.

• At 7:33 p.m., officers were called to Letcher Avenue concerning an assault by a 17-year-old over a video game system.

• At 10:39 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue regarding shots fired.

