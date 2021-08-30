blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:50 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Elkhorn Court. A caller reported his lip, nose and eyebrow were busted in a fight.

• At 6:46 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Versailles Road.

• At 7 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.

• At 8:25 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 10:20 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight.

• At 11:35 a.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported items were missing from a room.

• At 12:05 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Flat Creek Road.

• At 12:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 1:01 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Schenkel Lane.

• At 1:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and $150 was stolen.

• At 1:43 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.

• At 4:16 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Square. A caller reported a male and female were busting open the coin slots in the laundry room appliances. The caller said “they have already broke the dryers and are now working on the washers.”

• At 4:29 p.m., officers took an assault report on Ashwood Court. A caller reported an 8-year-old female was assaulted by “a lady up the street.”

• At 4:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 5:32 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a vehicle with children in it went off the road and into the trees. Both lanes of the road were shut down while crews worked the scene.

• At 11:50 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a fight on St. Clair Street. A caller reported two or three people were fighting and a large group was around them in front of Brick Alley.

Saturday

• At 7:17 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole a tire from a Chevy Malibu while she was working.

• At 8:04 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Georgetown Road.

• At 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at Plastic Hair and Nail on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported the door was kicked in.

• At 10:24 a.m., deputies took a possible burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported someone tried to break into a business

• At 11:14 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported an office and vehicles had been broken into.

• At 11:16 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Hampstead Lane. A caller reported someone broke into his vehicle.

• At 1:57 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on St. Clair Street.

• At 2 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Sunset Drive.

• At 2:16 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 3:40 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Sullivan Lane. A caller reported someone kicked in her door.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 5:51 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Gregory Woods Road. A caller reported a male juvenile who was riding a four-wheeler without a helmet, flipped the ATV. The caller said the juvenile was disoriented but had no visible injuries.

• At 6:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Deepwood Drive.

• At 8:16 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Harvieland Road.

• At 8:48 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Bosworth Street.

• At 10:24 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Benson Valley Road.

Sunday

• At 11:56 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an assault on River Bend Road.

• At noon, city firefighters were called to a rescue on Louisville Road. A caller reported a male employee was locked inside and bolt cutters were needed to cut the lock.

• At 12:52 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Greenbriar Lane.

• At 2:01 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:52 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 8:13 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane.

• At 9:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

