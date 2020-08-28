blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 2:15 a.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning an alleged rape.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers were called to Oxford Place concerning a stolen check.

• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to Cody Pass concerning the theft of a firearm from a truck.

• At 1:16 p.m., officers were called to Harts Mobile Home Park on Louisville Road after a window was broken on a truck.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to Logan Street concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of money.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to Grant Street after the caller allegedly was assaulted by a woman.

• At 11:04 p.m., officers were called to Bagdad Road after a person reportedly shot toward another neighbor.

