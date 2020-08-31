blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:21 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after a woman said she was assaulted by another woman who took her phone.

• At 1:35 a.m., firefighters were called to Brentlawn Drive concerning a fire in a home. 

• At 2:26 a.m., officers were called to Arnett Drive after two juveniles were sexually assaulted.

• At 7:36 a.m., officers were called to Days Inn, U.S. 127, concerning a theft from a room.

• At 8:37 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft.

• At 8:52 a.m., officers were called to Bedford Road after someone broke into a residence.

• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a theft.

• At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to Linden Avenue for a credit card fraud complaint.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court after someone tried to cash an altered check.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Road concerning a theft of money.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to Butler Street for a theft of electricity.

• At 3:38 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after someone broke into a storage unit.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers were called to WesBanco, U.S. 127, concerning a theft of checks.

• At 7:48 p.m., officers were called to Georgetown Road concerning the theft of a wallet.

• At 8:51 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning a theft of electrical and water service.

Saturday

• At 12:41 a.m., officers were called to Apple Way after two people attempted to break into a residence.

• At 5:25 a.m., firefighters returned to Brentlawn Drive concerning Friday’s structure fire.

• At 10:23 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue after tires were slashed on a vehicle.

• At 3:46 p.m., officers were called to Union Ridge Road concerning a stolen sign.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault between juvenile sisters.

• At 8:59 p.m., officers were called to Briar Cliff Street for a report of shots being fired.

• At 9:01 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, after a man left without paying for a large amount of groceries.

• At 9:18 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a fire at the back of the store. The fire was in a truck.

Sunday

• At 7:19 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments, on Prince Hall Village Drive, concerning a theft from a vehicle.

• At 9:40 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Georgetown Road involving a motorcycle.

• At 3:37 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire inside a dryer at Buffalo Trace Distillery. The fire was actually in a chimney.

• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to Bittersweet Lane concerning a stolen yard sign.

• At 6:18 p.m., officers were called to Bridgeport-Benson Road for an injury accident involving a motorcycle.

• At 7:06 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 9:12 p.m., officers were called to Applebees, U.S. 127, after a group paid their bill with counterfeit money.

• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to Hollow Creek Road for an assault complaint.

• At 10:12 p.m., deputies were called to Cherry Lane after a stolen firearm was returned.

