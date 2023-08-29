The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 2:02 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a Nissan Maxima went off the left side of the road. The caller said the male driver was unconscious.

