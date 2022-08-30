The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 1:38 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:48 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Holly Hill Drive. A caller reported one or two people had been crawling on his roof and knocking on his window. He advised he did not see anyone but that his sensor lights had been going on and off.
• At 5:09 a.m., officers took a theft report at Winthrop Court Apartments on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his truck and stole his wallet and other items.
• At 6:55 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on John Davis Drive.
• At 7:18 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported his vehicle was broken into and his wallet and other items were stolen.
• At 7:39 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Square. A caller reported money was missing from a vehicle.
• At 7:40 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and a wallet and other items were stolen. The caller advised there was an AirTag in the wallet that tracked the suspect(s) to Louisville.
• At 7:54 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a 57-year-old female fell and cut her face.
• At 8:13 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Dominion Living Center on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into at Ravencrest Apartments and registration was stolen.
• At 8:38 a.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female was in an altercation on Douglas Avenue and suffered injuries to her face.
• At 9:38 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and the doors were left open.
• At 10:02 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a pistol was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 10:13 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a semi and a car.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 11 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers took a theft report on Joshua Court. A caller reported someone broken into her vehicle and stole the spare keys to her husband’s truck.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:43 a.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package at the Cabinet for Human Resources on East Main Street. A caller reported a container found in a package did not match what should be in the package. The caller also advised a note in the package read, “Employees stay when they are paid, trusted …” Kentucky State Police cleared the scene.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a juvenile male “got upset and walked out.” The juvenile was located at 12:19 p.m.
• At 11:53 a.m., county firefighters were called to a rescue on Chamberlin Avenue.
• At 11:55 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:58 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a window was broken out of a vehicle.
• At 2:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Good Shepherd Way.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Frisch’s Big Boy on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male called for a cab and refused to pay the driver.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported her vehicle was broken into and her purse and wallet were stolen.
• At 2:46 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Briar Cliff Street.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers took a theft report at Liquor Mart on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone stole a book of lottery tickets.
• At 3:13 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the East-West Connector.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.
• At 4:06 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:28 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Winding Way Drive. A caller reported a house was broken into and a TV and other items were damaged.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on East Main Street. A caller reported he was hit with a metal bar at a Commonwealth Credit Union ATM.
• At 5:20 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road near Versailles Road.
• At 7:30 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Frazier Road.
• At 7:48 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a motorcycle and driver were down on the shoulder.
• At 8:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at Smoker Friendly on Louisville Road. A caller reported he won two scratch-off lottery tickets and the employee only paid him his winnings on one of the tickets.
