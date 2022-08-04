blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:05 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary on River Valley Road. A caller reported someone was trying to get into his house by kicking in the back door and banging on the front door.

