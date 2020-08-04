The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 4:58 a.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street after someone broke into the business.
• At 8:41 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a burglary and theft of cosmetics.
• At 9:16 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a burglary from the previous night.
• At 9:29 a.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a theft of items after someone broke into a basement.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers were called to Green Fields Lane after someone put nails in tires of three vehicles.
• At 12:26 p.m., officers were called to Taco Bell on Leonardwood Drive concerning an employee theft.
• At 12:29 p.m., officers were called to Cliffside Drive concerning an assault which occurred on Collins Lane. Police were told the victim was attacked for his backpack.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers were called to Zaxby’s on Versailles Road for a fraud complaint.
• At 8:07 p.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street concerning a counterfeit $100 bill.
• At 10:09 p.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road concerning an injury accident.
