The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 4:58 a.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street after someone broke into the business. 

• At 8:41 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a burglary and theft of cosmetics.

• At 9:16 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a burglary from the previous night.

• At 9:29 a.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a theft of items after someone broke into a basement.

• At 9:57 a.m., officers were called to Green Fields Lane after someone put nails in tires of three vehicles.

• At 12:26 p.m., officers were called to Taco Bell on Leonardwood Drive concerning an employee theft.

• At 12:29 p.m., officers were called to Cliffside Drive concerning an assault which occurred on Collins Lane. Police were told the victim was attacked for his backpack.

• At 1:45 p.m., officers were called to Zaxby’s on Versailles Road for a fraud complaint.

• At 8:07 p.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street concerning a counterfeit $100 bill.

• At 10:09 p.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road concerning an injury accident. 

