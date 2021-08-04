The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 12:24 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 12:38 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:47 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Sullivan Lane.
• At 3:08 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a burglary on Schenkel Lane. A caller said he thought someone was in the basement and added he could hear someone down there.
• At 8:15 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Man-O-War Drive.
• At 8:21 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident involving two semi trucks on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a semi went off the road and that the driver was out and walking around. A Frankfort Police officer, who was first on the scene, said the driver suffered a laceration to his head. One lane of I-64 East and one lane of I-64 West were closed while wreckers cleared the scene. I-64 East reopened at 9:25 a.m. and the westbound lane reopened at 10:03 a.m.
• At 8:33 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Minuteman Parkway.
• At 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 11:42 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Reed Drive.
• At 11:44 a.m., county firefighters responded to a small grass fire on the side of Interstate 64 East. It was extinguished 21 minutes later.
• At 12:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 12:53 p.m., county firefighters were called to a small grass fire on the side of Interstate 64 East. It was extinguished 15 minutes later.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 3:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hanna Place. A caller reported someone “possibly broke into her apartment” and stole her purse. The caller said she hadn’t seen her purse since Monday.
• At 4:32 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bellepoint Avenue.
• At 4:47 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Buena Vista Drive. A caller reported someone stole $900 on Monday morning.
• At 4:52 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Snow Hill Road.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ensign Drive.
• At 9:50 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Letcher Avenue.
• At 11:34 p.m., deputies took a vandalism report on Gayle Street. A caller reported a woman “busted a window” on a vehicle with an unknown object.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.