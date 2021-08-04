blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:24 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Rolling Acres Drive.

• At 12:38 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:47 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Sullivan Lane.

• At 3:08 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

• At 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a burglary on Schenkel Lane. A caller said he thought someone was in the basement and added he could hear someone down there.

• At 8:15 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Man-O-War Drive.

• At 8:21 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident involving two semi trucks on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a semi went off the road and that the driver was out and walking around. A Frankfort Police officer, who was first on the scene, said the driver suffered a laceration to his head. One lane of I-64 East and one lane of I-64 West were closed while wreckers cleared the scene. I-64 East reopened at 9:25 a.m. and the westbound lane reopened at 10:03 a.m.

• At 8:33 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Minuteman Parkway.

• At 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Reed Drive.

• At 11:44 a.m., county firefighters responded to a small grass fire on the side of Interstate 64 East. It was extinguished 21 minutes later.

• At 12:13 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 12:53 p.m., county firefighters were called to a small grass fire on the side of Interstate 64 East. It was extinguished 15 minutes later.

• At 1:39 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 3:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hanna Place. A caller reported someone “possibly broke into her apartment” and stole her purse. The caller said she hadn’t seen her purse since Monday.

• At 4:32 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bellepoint Avenue.

• At 4:47 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Buena Vista Drive. A caller reported someone stole $900 on Monday morning.

• At 4:52 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Snow Hill Road.

• At 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ensign Drive.

• At 9:50 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Letcher Avenue.

• At 11:34 p.m., deputies took a vandalism report on Gayle Street. A caller reported a woman “busted a window” on a vehicle with an unknown object.

