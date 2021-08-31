blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 8:09 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 8:32 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.

• At 12:59 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Briar Cliff Street. A caller reported two males were “doing dope on the porch” of a residence.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported two lawnmowers were stolen and said they have a picture of the vehicle that stole them.

• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to an assault on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported she was “trying to close a door and a male kicked the door in and broke it.”

• At 3:44 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:44 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Quartermile Way.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Rouse Avenue. A caller reported the backside of a building was on fire. The caller said the building was fully engulfed. Frankfort Plant Board and Columbia Gas were notified. The fire was extinguished at 10:25 p.m.

• At 7:51 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 8:42 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Reed Drive.

• At 9:19 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Reed Drive.

