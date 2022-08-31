The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 6:32 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:42 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 11:15 a.m., county firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Interstate 64 West.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane.
• At 1:25 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:17 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road.
• At 2:21 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Switzer Road. A caller reported two males were “possibly damaging the bridge.”
• At 4:02 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Woodland Avenue.
• At 5:19 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Royal Parkway. A caller reported hearing six shots followed by five more shots.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and a constable responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Reilly Road near Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 6 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury four-wheeler accident on Lynnwood Drive. One unresponsive person was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where they died. The coroner was notified.
• At 6:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Lyons Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Camry and Nissan Rogue. One female requested EMS to be checked out.
• At 6:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Crab Orchard Road. A caller reported people were cutting down trees on a farm and stealing them.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was in the store.
• At 8:39 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 10:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road. A caller reported a 2001 Volvo was stolen.
• At 11:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodsburg Lane. A caller reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole two Social Security cards and a debit card.
