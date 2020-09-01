The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 7:28 a.m., officers were called to Grand Avenue concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 7:44 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles. Firefighters extricated one person from one of the vehicles.
• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to Storage Pal, on Twilight Trail, concerning a burglary at a storage unit.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers were called to Storage Rentals of America, Schenkel Lane, concerning a theft from a storage unit.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers were called to Oxford Place concerning stolen checks.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after a juvenile received explicit images and links to explicit websites.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers were called to T&T Tacos and Tortas, on Versailles Road, concerning a counterfeit $100 bill.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Flat Creek Road for a burglary complaint.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers were called to Letcher Avenue after two children’s bicycles were stolen.
• At 6:29 p.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive concerning a juvenile playing with a switchblade knife.
• At 10:49 p.m., officers were called to Longhorn, on West Ridge Drive, concerning a possible burglary.
• At 11:09 p.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street concerning a theft of mail.
