The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:39 a.m., deputies were called to a theft at Garden Mobile Home Park on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported seeing someone, who was not supposed to be there, go into a trailer.

• At 12:42 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Rouse Avenue.

• At 2:46 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Steele Street.

• At 3:09 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Marlowe Court.

• At 8:01 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Old Soldiers Lane.

• At 8:13 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road near the West Plaza Connector.

• At 8:31 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue on Petticoat Lane near Wapping Street.

• At 9:07 a.m., officers took a theft report on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported her purse, which contained an iPhone and $200 in cash, was in a vehicle that had been stolen.

• At 12:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meredith Avenue near East Main Street.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Fair Oaks Lane.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Woodland Avenue.

• At 2:59 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.

• At 3:19 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 3:21 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:07 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported one person suffered a head injury.

• At 4:44 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:17 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:29 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:32 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Camaro and a Domino’s Pizza delivery vehicle. One driver was complaining of injuries.

• At 9:21 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Georgetown Road.

