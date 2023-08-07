The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:29 a.m., deputies responded to a call about a sexual offense. The caller said their child had been sending sexual pictures to another subject.
• At 8 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bobby Jones Boulevard.
• At 8:15 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Interstate 64. The caller said their work vehicle was broken into on Wednesday night and they need a report.
• At 9:32 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Westland Drive.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers took a theft report at Lyons Lumber on Holmes Street. The caller said the theft happened on July 30 and they have it on video.
• At 12:09 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on W. Clinton Street.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers and EMA responded to a call about a missing person at the Frankfort Medical Pavilion on Kings Daughters Drive. The caller said their son had run away and had run into the hospital.
• At 4:27 p.m., officers took a report on a missing person at the Frankfort Public Safety Building on W. Second Street.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and EMA responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on E. Main Street at the 99 Club. The caller said four vehicles were involved. East bound traffic was shut down.
• At 5:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Westover Road/Kimbel Drive.
• At 9:51 p.m., officers were called to a sexual offense on Sonoma Drive.
• At 10:08 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at the Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. The caller said stuff was stolen out of his truck the previous night.
• At 10:56 p.m., city fire, EMA, EMS, officers and deputies responded to a structure fire on Holmes Street. The fire was isolated to the rear second story porch and was put out.
Saturday
• At 6:06 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a call about a missing person on Bates Road.
• At 8:04 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Mink Run.
• At 9:58 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.
• At 1:27 p.m., city fire, EMS and officers responded to a non-injury vehicle accident on Versailles Road in front of White Castle. A truck and SUV were involved in the accident in the intersection in front of White Castle.
• At 4 p.m., officers were called to a call about a stolen vehicle on University Drive.
• At 4:46 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Hickory Ridge Road in Waddy. The caller said someone had gotten into their home and the bathroom had been damaged.
• At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle call on Claxton Avenue.
• At 6:34 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Steele Branch Road at the Kentucky River Campground.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called a report of shots fired on Glenns Creek Road. The caller said they could hear shots coming from the area. They didn’t know if it was Kentucky State Police training or if something was going on and that it could have been a pistol or rifle.
• At 7:50 p.m. officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
Sunday
• At 1:13 a.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:52 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress on Hardy Street. The caller said someone had broken into the house.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers and deputies responded to an intoxicated driver on Lucas Lane.
• At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress at Dollar Tree East on Versailles Road. The caller said a woman with a big bag was actively putting things into the bag.
• At 10:46 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary in progress on Ridgeview Drive. The caller said someone had kicked the back door in and was inside the house yelling.
