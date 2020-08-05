The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:19 a.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street after someone entered a person’s room.
• At 11:35 a.m., officers were called to Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road concerning the fraudulent use of a credit card.
• At 11:59 a.m., officers were called to Schenkelwood Drive after someone broke into the caller’s vehicle.
• At 1:25 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard for a shoplifting complaint. The suspect allegedly accosted a customer and a security officer.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers were called to Holly Hill Church of Christ on Holly Hill Drive for a vandalism complaint.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to Sequoyah Trail concerning a theft of a karaoke machine, pots and pans.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Blackburn Avenue after a person found a bullet hole in a vehicle.
• At 5:18 p.m., officers were called to Cheyenne Trail for a report of shots being fired.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 10:45 p.m., officers were called to Ringo Avenue concerning a theft of checks.
• At 10:59 p.m., officers were called to Augusta Street concerning a theft from a neighbor’s shed.
