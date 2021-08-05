blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 2:09 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:18 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary at Holiday Inn Express on Vandalay Drive. An employee reported a “homeless man was taking wiring apart in the bathroom.”

• At 8:20 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wilkinson Street.

• At 8:23 a.m., officers took a theft report at Hampton Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a truck was broke into overnight.

• At 9:03 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 9:05 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:22 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a gas leak on Shelby Street. A home inspector reported a gas leak at a residence. He advised no one was in the home.

• At 9:34 a.m., officers took a theft report at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 9:54 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Chinook Trail.

• At 10:03 a.m., deputies took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller from Hayway Farms produce stand reported someone stole a tent.

• At 12:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at Advance Auto on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male stole a 32-millimeter axel nut socket.

• At 2:19 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 West off ramp at Versailles Road.

• At 2:41 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harp Pike.

• At 4 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Ann Street.

• At 5:05 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Benson Valley Road.

• At 7:05 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Belvoir Drive. A caller reported someone stole his wallet. He advised he “has a tracker in it and knows where it is.”

• At 8:24 p.m., officers took a theft report at Winthrop Court Apartments on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported that her hot waxer went missing three or four months ago.

• At 8:38 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Springside Court. A caller reported her 70-year-old female neighbor was missing. The caller said the neighbor’s out-of-state family hadn’t heard from her either. Deputies were able to locate the woman by pinging her phone. She was in an Illinois hospital.

• At 9:22 p.m., officers responded to a fight at Winthrop Court Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported two women were fighting again.

