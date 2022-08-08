The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 9:57 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West State Street.
• At 10:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Clay Street.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a stabbing at the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a person was stabbed in the neck.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:25 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive near Bondurant Drive.
• At 3:06 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Cherrywood Drive.
• At 3:41 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Montoplast on Hoover Boulevard. A caller reported a purse was stolen.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Montclair Road.
• At 6 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Scruggs Lane. A caller reported someone charged $10,000 on his credit card.
• At 7:48 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Speedway. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. A 60-year-old female complained of neck pain.
Saturday
• At 9:01 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 11:37 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Leestown Road.
• At 1:06 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 1:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Interstate 64 West.
• At 2:08 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 2:44 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 4:41 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Switzer Road.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:05 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Shawnee Trail.
• At 7:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 8:10 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Leonardwood Drive near Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 9:43 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported hearing four or five shots from what sounded like a handgun. An officer determined the noise was fireworks.
• At 10:03 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Murrell Street.
Sunday
• At 5:12 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:29 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 9:22 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 12:32 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodgate Road. A caller reported items were stolen from a vehicle.
• At 1:21 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on St. Johns Road.
• At 2:17 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers took a theft report on Freedom Drive. A caller reported items were stolen from a vehicle.
• At 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:25 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Jeff Court. A caller reported a door was damaged two nights before.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 5:05 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Algonquin Trail.
• At 6:13 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Stonehdge.
• At 6:35 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Hillcrest Avenue.
• At 10:53 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Holmes Street. A caller reported her 50-year-old son left on a bike Sunday morning and never returned.
