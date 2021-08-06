blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun, but didn’t see anyone.

• At 10:31 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.

• At 10:37 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. The property manager reported a truck dolly and other items were stolen.

• At 11:05 a.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Plaza Barber Shop on Louisville Road. A caller reported a gumball machine was stolen.

• At 12:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wallace Avenue.

• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street near West Main Street.

• At 1:58 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive.

• At 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Harrodsburg Lane.

• At 2:57 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported someone tried to break into a trailer while the kids were there and the parents were at work. The caller said one of the kids saw “a hand coming into the window and screamed.” The caller advised there are security cameras on the property.

• At 3:08 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Apple Way.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Winding Way Drive.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Old Dailey Avenue. A caller reported catching a male on camera trying to break in. The caller said a neighbor had the same male on camera footage from earlier that morning.

• At 7:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at Marshalls Diner on Reilly Road. A caller reported an employee stole $1,500 out of his bag. The caller rephoned dispatch an hour later to report the money was found under a cabinet.

• At 8:24 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Donna Drive. A caller reported the driver of a Toyota Camry ran off the road. The caller said the male had head injuries, several cuts and was not responsive but was making noises.

• At 9:12 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Colonial Trace.

• At 9:19 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Evergreen Road.

• At 9:23 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported someone mowed the grass at the location and broke into the residence. The caller said she found a “sweaty shirt with grass on it.”

• At 9:42 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Interstate 64.

• At 9:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on St. Clair Street.

