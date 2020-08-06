blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a theft of cash.

• At 1:22 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue after someone broke into a residence and took a motorcycle, television and other items.

• At 2:17 p.m., officers were called to Colonial Trace concerning a theft of a bicycle and other items.

• At 2:46 p.m., firefightes were called to Crab Orchard Road for a structure fire. The caller said the dryer was on fire and smoking.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers were called to Willow Street concerning a report of an armed and dangerous person.

• At 3:52 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen tool box.

• At 6:18 p.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue concerning a person cashing stolen checks.

• At 6:53 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a fraud complaint.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault.

• At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to Crosshill Drive for a report of shots being fired.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription