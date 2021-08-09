The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:18 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on St. Clair Street.
• At 2:44 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on East Second Street. A caller reported hearing two or three shots close to Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours and Museum. The caller said they heard “screaming shortly after the shots.” Officers advised two other witness reporting hearing the shots. One shell casing was located.
• At 7:27 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported “a woman walked into the house and is still there.”
• At 8:32 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lucas Lane.
• At 9:15 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a fight at Mom’s Laundry on Teton Trail. A caller reported a couple was fighting.
• At 10:27 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devane Lane.
• At 10:56 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Admirals Landing near East Fourth Street.
• At 12:07 p.m., officers took a theft report on Vandalay Drive.
• At 12:58 p.m., officers took a theft report on Laralan Avenue.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Versailles Road.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of armed and dangerous juveniles on Landings Drive. A caller reported two kids were “playing with what looks to be a gun.” The caller didn't know whether it was a BB gun or not and advised the kids went back inside a residence.
• At 5:57 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 7:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Mallard Drive. A caller reported a wallet was stolen at Shell on Limestone Drive about three or four hours ago.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported tires, parts and items were stolen out of a vehicle.
• At 7:50 p.m., deputies were called to a vandalism complaint on Skyview Drive.
• At 7:53 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 10 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
Saturday
• At 12:11 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported his friend was staying at his apartment and took all his car, apartment and in-laws’ keys while he was gone.
• At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of an armed and dangerous person on Harrodsburg Lane. A caller reported a male had a gun in the waistband of his pants and was talking to himself. The caller said the male, who said he was from Louisville, did not know where he was. The caller also said the male never made any threats.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:09 p.m., officers took a theft report at Vapor Mist on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a commercial ad flag was stolen the day before.
• At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of an armed and dangerous person at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. The manager reported a male “pulled a gun on him” in the back parking lot after he told the male and his girlfriend that they couldn’t have a dog in the room. The caller said the couple left in a blue vehicle.
• At 2:11 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.
• At 2:59 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 3:20 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on High Street.
• At 4:28 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Burch Court.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Shelby Street. A caller reported a male wearing a gray sleeveless shirt was armed with a rock.
• At 5:57 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Elm Drive near Hillwood Avenue.
• At 6:18 p.m., city and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Pinnacle Court.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers took an assault report on Hiawatha Trail.
• At 9:47 p.m., deputies and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near the 50-mile marker.
• At 9:54 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
Sunday
• At 12:14 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported her 28-year-old brother stole the trailer with lawn equipment on it that belongs to her father. Nine minutes later the brother returned the trailer.
• At 1:43 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 2:13 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported her female neighbor stole her phone and she wanted to press charges. She told dispatch she had no callback number because her phone was stolen.
• At 2:44 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Ravenwood Drive.
• At 4:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller re-phoned dispatch to report her female neighbor stole her phone again.
• At 7:59 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Heady Road.
• At 8:49 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 9:12 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64. The front of a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The interstate was shutdown near the 51-mile marker while the fire was extinguished and the vehicle was towed.
• At 10:36 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 10:45 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Turnberry Drive.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 11:40 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible explosion on Holmes Street. A caller reported an explosion on Fort Hill. The caller said it “shook his house and the neighbors had come out of their houses as well.” First responders were unable to locate any hazards.
• At 5:19 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Windsor Drive.
• At 6:19 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bradburn Court.
• At 7:07 p.m., officers took a theft report on Powhatan Trail. A caller reported several items were stolen.
• At 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.
• At 8:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a watch was stolen from her apartment. She said the tracking was turned on and it was pinging at a residence on Galbraith Road.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male in a black shirt and jeans “stuck something in his pants and ran off.”
• At 9:52 p.m., officers took an assault report at on Arrowhead Court.
• At 10:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported she tracked her stolen phone and knows who took it.
• At 11:05 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cline Street. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend “took her generator and kicked her door in.”
