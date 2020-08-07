blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 3:38 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a missing person.

• At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Road for a shots fired complaint. The caller said there was one shot from the Pea Ridge area.

• At 4:37 a.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

• At 5:17 a.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning a theft of a computer and phones.

• At 8:28 a.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning a theft of a checkbook, phone and other items.

• At 11:01 a.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street concerning a theft of documents.

• At 4 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a theft from a residence.

• At 4:37 p.m., officers were called to Harrodsburg Lane concerning a person who has been missing since Friday.

• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road concerning an assault.

• At 11:44 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a missing person.

