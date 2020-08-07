The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 3:38 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a missing person.
• At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Road for a shots fired complaint. The caller said there was one shot from the Pea Ridge area.
• At 4:37 a.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue for a shots fired complaint.
• At 5:17 a.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning a theft of a computer and phones.
• At 8:28 a.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning a theft of a checkbook, phone and other items.
• At 11:01 a.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street concerning a theft of documents.
• At 4 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a theft from a residence.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers were called to Harrodsburg Lane concerning a person who has been missing since Friday.
• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road concerning an assault.
• At 11:44 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a missing person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.