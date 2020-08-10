The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Friday
• At 12:09 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen phone from Walmart.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a theft of tools from a vehicle.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers took a report concerning an assault.
• At 3:24 p.m., officers were called to Benson Valley Road for an assault. The caller said she was assaulted and the suspect took her phone.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court concerning a theft of a scooter.
• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to Hudson Hollow Road concerning two people crawling under a bus.
• At 9:22 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue after a car was damaged.
Saturday
• At 6:26 a.m. officers were called to Leawood Drive after a female took a cell phone and clothes.
• At 7:41 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street after a person broke a window.
• At 10:18 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Allen Way. Two vehicles were involved.
• At 11:09 a.m., officers were called to Elkhorn Court concerning an assault, which occurred the previous night.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers were called to Eastwood Shell on Versailles Road for a theft complaint. The caller said the cashier wouldn’t cash her lottery ticket until after 4 p.m. Officers advised she would have to wait.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen cell phone. The caller said she left it at a residence on Holmes Street, and the residents will not return the phone.
• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to Pulliam Drive concerning a theft.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a theft of yard tools and equipment.
• At 2:24 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers were called to Bald Knob Road concerning an assault from a property dispute.
• At 7:16 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 9:23 p.m., firefighters were called to Still Waters Campground on Strohmeier Road after a person was stranded in a gully under the bridge.
Sunday
• At 12:42 a.m., officers were called to Evergreen Road for a possible sexual offense.
• At 12:58 p.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue for a burglary complaint.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to U.S. 127 after someone broke into a rental property.
• At 3:01 p.m. officers responded to an injury accident near mile marker 49 on Interstate 64. One vehicle overturned.
• At 6:41 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue after someone broke into a house.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Ninevah Road after a vehicle hit a tree and overturned.
• At 10:11 p.m., officers were called to Jones Lane concerning a theft of sidingp
