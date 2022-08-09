blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 5:16 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a vehicle ran off the road and was in a ditch. One person sustained a minor injury.

