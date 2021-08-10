blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 3:49 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 7:06 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bridgeport-Benson Road.

• At 7:54 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 8:10 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 8:27 a.m., officers took a theft report on East Second Street. A caller reported a tablet was stolen from a construction site near Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours and Museum.

• At 8:36 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Benson Avenue.

• At 9:23 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at the Division of Surplus on Chenault Road. A caller reported going through the building but was uncertain if anything had been stolen.

• At 9:53 a.m., officers took an assault report at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported a manager at Days Inn “grabbed her by the arm trying to make her leave” on Saturday.

• At 11:59 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Deerwood Drive.

• At 12:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a flag was stolen.

• At 2:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers were notified of a theft on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole her keys at Walmart on Friday.

• At 3:28 p.m., officers took an assault report on Noel Avenue. A caller reported a babysitter hit her daughter within the last week.

• At 4:15 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Montclair Road.

• At 4:30 p.m., officers were notified of a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported a neck pillow and shirts were stolen from a vehicle.

• At 4:39 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 East onramp.

• At 5:51 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:43 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported her neighbor slashed her tires.

• At 7:27 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East Main Street.

• At 7:44 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Johnny Carino’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported employees were fighting in the building.

• At 10:33 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a truck pulling an RV was smoking on the side of the road and one vehicle was upside down in the median. The caller said one of the drivers had a cut to his leg.

