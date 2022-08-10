The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 7:51 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:11 a.m., officers took a theft report at Miller Pipe Line on Holmes Street. A caller reported a battery from a work vehicle was stolen overnight.
• At 10:43 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:56 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Cardinal Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a van and a Kia Soul. One male complained of chest pain. Outbound Versailles Road was shut down temporarily.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported someone stole more than $330 worth of items on Saturday. The caller advised there was video footage of the theft.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cove Spring Road.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive.
• At 4:14 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on KY 151.
• At 4:25 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Commodore Drive.
• At 4:34 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Discher Drive near Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:50 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue at Dolly Graham Park on River Street. A caller reported a child’s leg was stuck in between bars and he couldn’t get it out. The caller advised the child’s leg was swollen.
• At 5:08 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Dewey Court.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Drive.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a lawnmower was stolen.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 5:53 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Doctors Drive.
• At 10:30 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a sedan struck a rock and flipped over several times. The caller advised the vehicle was overturned in the median. A 33-year-old male was bleeding and first responders reported there was a large rock in the roadway.
• At 11:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.