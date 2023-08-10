blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 10:13 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Briarpatch Lane. A caller reported ammunition, a powerwasher and 20 boxes of stuff were stolen from a unit at Storage Pal on Twilight Trail. The caller said the lock had been cut off.

