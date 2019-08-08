The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• A burglary was reported at 12:12 a.m. on East Main Street. The caller said someone might be in her home. She reported movement from the basement and side of her house.
• A theft was reported at 12:59 a.m. on Murrell Street.
• A theft was reported at 3:53 a.m. on Swigert Avenue.
• A theft was reported at 5:45 a.m. on Green Fields Lane.
• A drug offense was reported at 6:35 a.m. on West Second Street.
• A theft was reported at 8:04 a.m. on East Fourth Street.
• Vandalism was reported at 9 a.m. on West Campbell Street.
• A missing person was reported at 9:30 a.m. on Pinnacle Court.
• A missing person was reported at 10:28 a.m. on Wildwood Place.
• A fraud was reported at 3:22 p.m. on Twilight Trail.
• A sexual offense was reported at 8:46 p.m. on Cherry Lane. The caller reported that her husband sexually assaulted the couple's daughter. Officers responded to investigate and notified social services workers.
• A burglary was reported at 8:56 p.m. on Greenbriar Lane. The caller reported that three females were in the attic. The caller was not sure how they got in there, but one of them used to live at the address. Officers reported that there couldn’t be anyone in the attic because there was no attic in the home.
• A burglary was reported at 9:04 p.m. on East Main Street. The caller reported that a rental property at the location had been burglarized.
• A theft was reported at 9:07 p.m. on Excel Court.